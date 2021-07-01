Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Two more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Thursday as 75 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 9,52,497, according to an official report.

So far, the infection has claimed 8,923 lives in the state.

The two deaths were reported from Udaipur, the report said.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 15 were reported from Jaipur while 10 surfaced in Jodhpur.

A total of 9,42,172 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 1,402.

