Vijayawada, Oct 16 (PTI): The 24th national congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday passed a resolution demanding that Amaravati be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

It also sought the Centre and the state government to take responsibility and build Amaravati capital city.

The CPI strongly condemned the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government's stance on building ‘three capitals' for the state and said it only stoked unnecessary regional feelings among people.

CPI's AP unit assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao moved the resolution that was unanimously adopted by the congress.

In the resolution, the CPI recalled that all parties, including the YSR Congress approved Amaravati as the state capital city when a resolution was passed in the Assembly in September 2014.

“Hundreds of farmers sacrificed their lands and gave away 34,000 acres for the development of Amaravati. In October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the capital and, over the years, Rs 10,000 crore was spent on building the state Secretariat, High Court, Legislature, employees' housing, roads and other infrastructure,” the resolution pointed out.

After coming to power in 2019, the Jagan regime came up with the plan to have three capitals for the state, leaving hundreds of farmers of Amaravati region in distress.

“The central government is not concerned about the construction of the Amaravati capital, though foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister,” the CPI alleged.

Condemning the “negative approach” of the Jagan government towards building the state capital, the CPI demanded that both the state and the central governments take the responsibility and start building Amaravati as the capital city.

