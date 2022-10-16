Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved around Rs 747 crore for two phases of a drinking water project in the Prithviraj Nagar area here.

Prithviraj Nagar and its surrounding areas are being linked to Bilaspur dam under the project, which will cover around 145 km area, including parts of Sanganer, Jhotwara and Vidyadhar Nagar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved Rs 747.08 crore for two phase of the project, according to a statement.

The chief minister has also approved Rs 15 crore for the upgrade of six bus stands in the state. The decision will lead to the upgrade of the bus stands in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur.

