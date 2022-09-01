Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) The CPI(M) in Telangana on Thursday announced support to the ruling TRS in the bypoll to be held in Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said his party chose to support the TRS in order to defeat the BJP.

Veerabhadram, who accused the BJP of "misusing" probe agencies like CBI and ED, claimed that BJP's win would pose a threat to the survival of political parties, including Communists.

The contest is between TRS and Congress in the State but his party took the decision to support TRS as the competition is between TRS and BJP in Munugode, he said.

Veerabhadram also said his party's support to TRS is confined to Munugode by-election and its fight over people's issues would continue.

The CPI had already announced support to TRS in the bypoll. The Left parties have a traditional base in Nalgonda district.

The schedule for the bypoll in Munugode assembly constituency has not yet been announced.

The by-election is necessitated following the recent resignation of sitting Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy. He had quit saying only the BJP can end the family rule of TRS in Telangana.

Rajagopal Reddy had resigned from his post on August 8 and the bypoll should be held within six months.

