Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and experiencing "very mild symptoms".

The 63-year-old former MP from Raiganj constituency has been admitted to a private hospital here.

"I have tested positive for Coronavirus with very mild symptoms but I got myself admitted into a hospital as per the advice of my attending doctor. This decision also aims at avoiding all kinds of risks of infection amongst my friends, family & neighbours," Salim said in a tweet.

He was running a temperature and feeling breathless following which a test was conducted, party sources said.

Another veteran CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who has contracted the virus, is undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

