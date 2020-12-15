Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 15 (ANI): Several organisations affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a protest in front of the collector's office at Agartala, on Monday, in support of farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Jitendra Choudhury, member of the CPI (Marxist), said, "Several members of various agrarian organizations have gathered here to express solidarity towards the farmers protesting at Delhi borders. We do not support farm laws."

"Farmers have been sitting at the Delhi borders for the last 19 days to protest against the three black laws. These farm laws will snatch away the land and the rights of our farmers. Thousands of people have gathered here to support the agitation. Our protests will continue till the time the farm laws are withdrawn", the leader added.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy doing Bhoomi pujan for the new parliament building but not bothered about the plight of our farmers", he added.

On December 13, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that Maoists have joined the farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws.

The Chief Minister appealed to the protesting farmers to be aware of the real face of the Communists by interacting with the farmers of Tripura to know-how during the 25 years of rule the Communists conspired against the farmers of the state and used them as vote banks.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, the central government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

