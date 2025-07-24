New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Communist Party of India Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging the state government to name the upcoming Bihar airport after Swami Sahajanand Saraswati.

In a letter addressed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sandosh Kumar expressed disappointment over the state government's failure to send a formal proposal to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"To my disappointment, and that of thousands across the state, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation informed me through his reply dated July 14, 2025, that no such proposal had been received from the Government of Bihar," he stated in the letter.

CPI MP from Kerala, Kumar, had earlier written to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohan Naidu on May 30, 2025, raising the demand to name the airport in honour of Swami Sahajanand Saraswati.

In his letter, the CPI MP described the lack of initiative from the Bihar government as "deeply regrettable, given the significance of the demand and its broad public resonance."

Quoting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Kumar reminded the Chief Minister that Swami Sahajanand Saraswati was recognised as "the undisputed leader of the peasant movement in India... the idol of the masses and the hero of millions."

"Bihta served as his principal base, the site of his ashram, and the centre from which he led historic struggles of the oppressed peasantry, inspiring generations to rise for their rights," the CPI MP wrote.

He added that naming the airport after Swami Sahajanand would be a symbolic homage to the toiling masses of Bihar and to the ideals of justice, equality, and agrarian empowerment that he so fearlessly championed.

The CPI strongly urges the Government of Bihar to pass a resolution in the State Assembly and forward a formal proposal to the Union Government without delay. "Bihar must lead in honouring its true heroes, those who lived and struggled for the people," the letter concludes. (ANI)

