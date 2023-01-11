New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the PM's intervention for the speedy development of Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala as it has been approved as one of the departure points for Hajj pilgrims.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, dated 11.01.2023, Binoy Viswam said, "The recent decision taken by the Saudi Arabian government to increase the Hajj pilgrim quota for Indian citizens is a relief to the scores of believers waiting to make the Hajj pilgrimage. Pilgrims in the region heard the news with much anticipation that Kozhikode had been approved as one of the departure points. But it is doubtful whether the authorities are careful enough to prepare the facilities at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode."

Also Read | PMGKAY: Centre Names New Scheme for Distribution of Free Ration for One Year.

Mentioning that the runway extension work at Karipur airport was going on at a snail's pace, he said, "Only after it is completed can larger aircraft operate from here. Otherwise, as many small planes as necessary are needed to take off from here."

CPI Upper House MP further said that the Government of India should be able to convey the urgency of the issue to the airlines and the Saudi government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed in Rae Bareli As Dumper Drives Into Tea Stall Due to Dense Fog.

"Only if various ministries and agencies of our government move in unison can the necessary technological and policy matters regarding this be completed before June," the letter stated.

Binoy Viswam demanded a meeting of the Ministries related to Hajj under the chairmanship of PM Modi as soon as possible.

"In the said meeting, Karipur airport development needs to be given due importance as well. These matters have been requested to be brought to your immediate attention" he said in the letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)