New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Communist Party of India has hit out at the Centre over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, alleging that it was passed using the "tyranny of majority" in Parliament by the BJP government.

The bill that which seeks to give more powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional". The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

"The Communist Party of India strongly disapproves the way the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi (Amendment Bill 2021) was passed using the tyranny of majority in Parliament by the BJP government. It snatches away the power of the elected government of Delhi, while there is a longstanding demand for full statehood for Delhi," the party said in a statement.

It also said that the move is "frontal attack" and an "assault" on the federal structure of the Constitution, and amendments in NCT of Delhi law are against the Supreme Court judgment.

"The party expresses its concern over the anti-federal attitude of the central government which is being repeatedly demonstrated while passing farm laws, new education policy and even labour codes," it said.

