New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) The CPI(M) will hold a week-long campaign against terrorism in June, besides sending a delegation led by its general secretary M A Baby to Jammu and Kashmir next week, the party said on Friday.

The Left party also said that it will hold programmes "in defence of democracy" to mark 50 years of the declaration of Emergency, adding that the occasion will be used to "expose the dubious role of the RSS during Emergency”.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the central committee of the CPI(M) held in the national capital from June 3-5.

The Left party said its central committee has decided to observe a week-long campaign in June against “terrorism, war mongering and efforts to spread communal hatred” using the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

A party delegation led by Baby will visit Kashmir on June 10-11, it said.

The other members of the delegation include Lok Sabha MPs Amra Ram, K Radhakrishnan and Su Venkatesan, and Rajya Sabha MPs John Brittas, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya and A A Rahim.

The party also said that it will immediately organise protests against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

The Left party said it will hold programmes "in defence of democracy and expose the authoritarianism of the present government on the occasion of 50 years of the declaration of Emergency".

"This occasion will be used to expose the dubious role of the RSS during Emergency," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

Then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency across the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 citing internal and external threats to India.

