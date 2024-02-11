Latehar, Feb 11 (PTI) A self-styled CPI (Maoist) zonal commander carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head surrendered before police in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The Maoist, identified as Laldeep Ganjhu alias Kaltu, surrendered at the office of Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan on Saturday evening.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Ends Life After Lucknow Municipal Corporation Puts Up Notice for Recovery of Rs 57,000 in House Tax.

The SP said that Laldeep was wanted in eight cases in two police stations of Latehar and one in Bihar.

Anjan said that Laldeep had joined the CPI (Maoist) organisation in 2004 and has been active in the organisation for 20 years.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh Rescheduled, Shortened Due to Ongoing UP Board Exams.

The SP said that the Maoist organisation has weakened due to anti-Maoist operations being conducted by the police in various areas of the district.

As many as 10 top Maoist leaders have surrendered before the security forces and 19 have been arrested in last one year in Latehar, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)