New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid the opposition's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a boycott of the ceremony slated to take place on May 28.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas confirmed the news to ANI.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of "bypassing" the President.

"Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: "There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses..." CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

"Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session. The first business Parliament transacts each year is the "Motion of Thanks" to the President's Address," he tweeted.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by PM Modi.

"Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on 28th May. AAP has taken this decision in view of the questions being raised regarding the matter of not inviting the President to the inauguration ceremony," Aam Aadmi Party said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to announce the party's decision.

"Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn't get that For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said, "Congress is likely to boycott the inauguration program of the new Parliament building to be held on 28th May."

Invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building slated on May 28 have been sent to various leaders across the country including the former Speakers and Chairmen of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Invitations have been sent in both physical and digital forms to the MPs of both Houses.

According to sources, all Chief Ministers of all the states and Union Territories have been sent the invitation.

Apart from this, invitations have also been sent to Secretaries of all ministries of the Government of India.

The chief architect of the new Parliament building, Bimal Patel and reputed industrialist Ratan Tata have also been invited to the inauguration of the new building.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are likely to release congratulatory messages on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, sources said.

This is the same chamber which will be used for the joint Parliamentary address during the budget session and other such occasions.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927, which is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on 10 December 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

Now the newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

