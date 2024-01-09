New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has floated a tender to set up the 'Nav Bharat Udyan' -- a 30-acre campus of gardens and public spaces along the Yamuna near the Purana Qila in Delhi.

According to the tender document, the estimated cost for the first phase of the project is Rs 35.08 crore. The last date of submission is January 16 and the bids will be opened the same day.

The CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said the work of the first phase will be completed in six months.

According to the document, the Nav Bharat Udyan will come up on the western banks of the Yamuna river. Proposed as a part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, the garden will be located near the Purana Qila.

The first phase of the project includes walkways, "minor bridges" over existing drains, general development work, internal road work, surface parking work and boundary wall work.

"Contractor shall submit a detailed weekly progress report to the Engineer-in-charge. The contractor shall submit to the Engineer-in-charge by 5th day of each month, monthly progress report," the tender document read.

According to the government's plan, a 'tech museum' will also be set up at the 'Nav Bharat Udyan' to showcase emerging and future technologies of India.

The CPWD said the tech museum will be a premiere exhibition space focused on providing visitors with a better understanding of the latest technologies being used in India and creating a sense of pride in the achievements of the nation in various fields.

