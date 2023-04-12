New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, CR Kesavan, the great-grandson of the country's first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari on Wednesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Kesavan resigned from Congress on February 23, saying that he had not even seen vestiges of the values that made him work for the party with dedication for over two decades.

Rajagopalachari, who was the Governor-General of India, also served as leader of the Indian National Congress, Union Home Minister, Premier of the Madras Presidency, Chief Minister of Madras state, and Governor of West Bengal.

Earlier on April 9, Kesavan joined BJP in Tamil Nadu, in the presence of several party leaders.

Speaking to reporters after his saffron switch, Kesavan said, "I wish to thank the BJP for having inducted me into the world's largest political party, and, that too, on a day when our PM is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu."

"PM Modi's people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the fifth largest economy in the world," he added.

Kesavan had shared his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Twitter saying he could no longer concur with "what the party symbolises, stands for or seeks to propagate". (ANI)

