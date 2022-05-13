Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): An investigation led by the State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, has revealed a well-knitted conspiracy by the Pakistani agents belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit intended at destabilizing the Government in Punjab and Union Territory.

The investigative agency had presented a chargesheet before the Ld. Court of third Additional Session Judge in Jammu in the FIR case dated May 2021.

"The FIR was registered in JIC Jammu Police Station on 14 November 2011 on the information that one Mohd. Rafiq Khan of Panjgrain (Ghambir Brahmana), District Rajouri is involved in illegal cross border/Line of Control (LoC) activities and is in contact with Abdul Hameed Khan (suspected to be ISI agent) is presently residing in Kotli Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), and constantly sharing information relating to the Indian strategic assets in District Rajouri/Poonch through the encrypted social media applications and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)," said an official statement by the J-K police.

According to the statement, Darshan Singh's account number was provided to Rafiq by Gurpal Singh to cover his identity by directly providing Singh's bank details to them.

Gurpal Singh, who hails from a criminal background, had developed friendly relations with one Pakistani national, Sajid Bukhari lodged in Sangrur Jail with him.

"Since Rafiq Khan was desirous to join terrorist ranks in Pakistan/POK, he even attempted to cross over by legitimate means through Wagha Border but he was stopped by the Indian Immigration Authorities. Now he was planning to illegally cross over through the fence and had shared a video of the India strategic LoC locations with Adbul Hameed Khan in order to win over the faith of Abdul Hameed Khan. Rafiq transferred Rs 10,000 to Darshan Singh on the instructions of Abdul Hameed Khan, so that Abdul Hameed Khan facilitates him in illegally crossing the fence through Kanga Gali," read the statement.

Substantial digital evidence (chats and audio clips recovered from Gurpal Singh's phone) emerged during the investigation also revealed that Abdul Hameed Khan used to tutor Gurpal Singh to sell Narcotics (Chitta) in Punjab for earning maximum profit and used the same to radicalize the youth and for meeting Singh's personal expenses. The chat regarding the arrangement of a pistol was also retrieved

"The chat specifically mentioned that Chitta is available at Rs 14 Lakhs per kg if delivered in Rajouri and can be sold at Rs 60-70 Lakhs in Punjab. Some of the content in the form of WhatsApp chat/voice notes retrieved from the mobile phone of Gurpal Singh is reproduced: "Pakistan Zindabad and Khalistan Zindabad", "asli maza to tab aaayega jab Khalistan Banega, puri Duniya ki sarkaarein hamare sath hai sivaaye ghatiya desh Hindustan aur Hindustan ki sarkar", reported the police.

Accordingly, a case under sections 13, 17, 18, and 39 of UAPA 1967 and section 3 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 has been registered against Mohd. Rafiq Khan and Punjab based Gurpal Singh; whereas, POK based Abdul Hameed Khan has been booked under sections 13,17,18, 20, and 38 of UAPA 1967.

As per the statement, these Pakistani handlers had instigated Gurpal Singh for spreading separatist ideology and anti-national sentiments, for which Govt. of India has been approached for accord of sanction for filing Letters Rogatory through the Court addressed to Pakistani Central Authority for investigation in Pakistan for establishing the identity of Pakistani elements inimical to India and their associates in India.

Further investigation into the matter is going on. (ANI)

