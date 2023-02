Guwahati, February 3: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that Assam Police has so far arrested around 1,800 people across the state in its crackdown against people involved in child marriages.

While talking to the media, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Assam Police has arrested 1,800 persons in connection with child marriage-related cases across the state so far." Child Marriage: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘People Involved in Marrying Girls Under 18 Years Will Be Arrested From Tomorrow’.

Earlier today, Assam Police has said that as many as 1,793 people have been apprehended so far in a crackdown against people involved in child marriages in the state. While talking to ANI, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (L&O) and spokesperson of Assam police said, "Till Friday morning, 1,793 persons have been arrested by police across the state."

"Out of these, 131 persons have been arrested in Biswanath. The arrested persons' figure might be increased. Operations are still on," Prasanta Kumar Kumar Bhuyan added. The state-wide crackdown against child marriage was launched on Thursday night, following the directions of the Assam Chief Minister Sarma. Earlier, Guwahati Police Commissionerate on Friday said that as many as 53 people have been apprehended so far. Besides this, 192 cases related to child marriage have been registered at different police stations under the commissionerate. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘4,004 Child Marriage Cases Registered in State’.

At the same time, two persons from the Moirabari area in the Morigaon district were arrested on Thursday night for marrying girls below 18 years, while six accused were apprehended from the Majuli district. On the other hand, Dhubri district police have detained at least 96 persons for their alleged involvement in child marriages.

Sarma on Thursday night chaired a video-conference meeting with senior officials of the police department, including Superintendents of Police of all districts, regarding the police actions that would be launched state-wide from today onwards against the practice of child marriage in the state. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to support the government's action to rid the state of the evil practice of child marriage.

