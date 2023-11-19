Patna (Bihar) [India], November 19 (ANI): Cricketer Ishan Kishan's mother, Suchitra Singh, offered 'arghya' to Suryadev (Sun God) as part of "Chhath Puja" at her Patna residence and prayed for India's victory in the World Cup 2023 against Australia.

"We believe that India will win the World Cup," said Pranav Pandey, Ishan Kishan's father.

His mother, Suchitra Singh, said, "I believe that tomorrow morning, Arghya, we'll offer after India wins the World Cup."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered 'arghya' to Sun God as part of the Chhath Pooja 2023 celebrations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Chhatt Puja, a four-day-long festival celebrated after Diwali to worship the sun and water.

"My best wishes to all your family members on the auspicious occasion of the evening Arghya of Mahaparva Chhath. May the worship of the Sun God infuse everyone's life with new energy and enthusiasm. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to the citizens of the country.

The President said Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God that provides an opportunity to offer reverence and gratitude to rivers, ponds, and other sources of water.

Chhath is a four-day-long festival celebrated after Diwali to worship the Sun. Today is the third day of Chhath. On this day, Chhathavrati is offering Arghya to the setting Sun. After offering Arghya to the setting Sun, the next morning Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. (ANI)

