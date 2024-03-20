Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu has achieved a major success by recovering huge misappropriated funds amounting to Rs 1.10 crore from an ex-employee of Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt. Ltd.

The accused Sheraz Mir was arrested.

Also Read | Double Murder in Uttar Pradesh: Two Minor Children Brutally Murdered by Neighbour in Budaun, Tension Grips City.

SSP Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, deputed a team of highly professional officers of Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu to Indore and Delhi, and after all out efforts during in-depth investigation, team succeeded in recovering rupees one crore ten lacs embezzled funds, a statement said.

About 22 lakh misappropriated amount was recovered and preliminary chargesheet against the accused was filed by Jammu police in the court of law for judicial determination.

Also Read | Zomato Pure Veg Mode, Pure Veg Fleet: CEO Deepinder Goyal Says 'Will Roll Back This Decision if It Sees Negative Social Repercussions'.

The Crime branch said that on July 19, 2022, an FIR u/s 420,406, 408,109 IPC was registered at Police Station Channi Himmat Jammu on the written complaint of Executive Director Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt. Ltd. to the effect that the accused Sheraz Mir resident from Jammu, then working as Accountant of Jamkash Vehicleads, had committed criminal breach of trust and cheating by transferring a huge amount of Rs. 1.32 crores in his own bank accounts from the funds of Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt. Ltd. and further invested the same amount for online betting.

On July 13, 2023, Police Headquarters (PHQ J&K) transferred the instant case to Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu for in-depth investigation, and accordingly CB started thorough probe.

Recently, the investigation of the case was expedited, and thus the team of the Crime Branch, EOW, Jammu, thoroughly analysed the suspected bank accounts of the accused. Soon after further clues were struck, the CB team conducted raids at several premises in Indore and Delhi and succeeded in recovering the entire remaining misappropriated amount to the tune of Rs 1,10,00,000 which is a major breakthrough.

With this huge recovery made by Crime Branch Jammu, the entire misappropriated amount of Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt Ltd has been recovered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)