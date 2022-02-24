New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi witnessed a 16 per cent rise in crime in 2021 as compared to the previous year, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday.

In Delhi Police's annual press briefing at the police headquarters, Asthana presented the annual report of Delhi Police and said, "Crime has increased in Delhi. If we look at the figures, there has been an increase in crime by 16 per cent in 2021 as compared to the year 2020."

According to the data, a total of 2,38642 cases were registered in the year 2020, while in the year 2021 this number increased to 2,77,664.

In 2020, where only 9 cases of dacoity were registered; in 2021 these cases increased to 24.

"In 2020, a total of 447 cases of serious crimes like murder were registered, while in the year 2021, it came down to 435. While 550 cases of attempt to murder were registered in the year 2020, in the year 2021 these cases suddenly increased. In 2021, 729 cases of attempt to murder were registered," he said.

Asthana further said that the cases registered against women also increased in the year 2021 as compared to the year 2020.

"In the year 2021, a total of 1,969 cases were registered against women. In the year 2020, this number was 1,618. That is, an increase of 21 per cent. 99 per cent of first-timers and cases of rape by unknown persons have come down," he added.

Similarly, where more than 7,000 cases of snatching were registered in the year 2020, in the year 2021 this number increased to about 8,800. That is an increase of about 17 per cent. In 2021, about 36,000 cases of motor vehicle thefts were registered, said Delhi Police.

Speaking on security lapse and bomb blast in the Rohini Court, Asthana said that necessary action has been taken.

Delhi Police Commissioner said that IED has been recovered from two places within a month. "Terrorists are working hard with the support of outsiders but the special cell foiled their plans," he added.

He further said that there has been no terrorist incident in Delhi even last year and the process of arresting terrorist organizations and sleeper cells is going on.

"The efforts to terrify the capital were foiled by recovering RDX only due to the intelligence and promptness of Delhi Police," he added. (ANI)

