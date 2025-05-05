Satna (MP), May 5 (PTI) A history-sheeter who recently quit Congress to join BSP was beaten to death by some persons armed with sticks and rods, prima facie over a property dispute, in Satna district, leading to the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday.

A video of at least 10 persons attacking the victim with sticks, rods, and stones has gone viral on social media.

Police arrested three members of a family, identified as Pankaj Gautam, Rajneesh Gautam, and Vipin Gautam after Shubham Sahu (26) was brutally attacked in the wee hours of Monday in Mahadeva locality under the Civil Lines police station limits, Inspector Yogendra Singh Parihar said.

Sahu was rushed to the Satna district hospital in critical condition. He was being shifted to the divisional headquarters Rewa for better treatment when he succumbed to his injuries on the way, Parihar said.

Sahu had 11 criminal cases pending against him and he was externed from Satna district last year.

Police suspect the murder was the fallout of a property dispute.

Sahu had worked as Satna district general secretary and local secretary of NSUI and Youth Congress, respectively.

Just two days back, he had parted ways with Congress and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party, state BSP functionary CL Gautam confirmed to PTI.

"He joined BSP in Bhopal on Saturday and returned to Satna on Sunday night," he said, adding that Sahu was not given any post in BSP.

