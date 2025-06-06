Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) A criminal got injured in a firing incident in the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday, police said as they suspect it to be a case of inter-gang rivalry.

History sheeter Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Sehora village, has been injured by use of a firearm at Gangyal chowk, a police spokesperson said.

The incident took place at 2.20 pm and the individual was shifted to hospital, he said, adding that prima facie it seems to be a case of group rivalry and "no terrorist angle at all".

He said police have taken cognisance of the incident and further investigation is going on.

