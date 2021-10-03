Amravati. Oct 3 (PTI) Eminent Marathi poetry critic Dr Sudhir Rasal on Sunday said literature in the language was not being penned from the social and cultural point of view, while critique writing in Marathi was still in its infancy.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the 60th anniversary celebrations of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal (ABMSM) here.

He further said new flows in Marathi literature had not been defined yet.

Rasal said while there was hope of good writing coming from rural and Dalit writers, nothing such can be expected from urban Marathi writers.

He claimed nothing serious was being deliberated upon at Marathi Sahitya Sammelans, which were now like festivals.

ABMSM president Kautikrao Thale Patil presided over the function, while Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar, ABMSM general secretary Dada Gore and Ramchandra Kalunkhe were on dais.

Chapalgaonkar praised Rasal for being fearless and impartial in his writings, while Patil hailed Rasal's contribution to literature and expressed his desire to take up serious literary projects in collaboration with Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh in the future.

