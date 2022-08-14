New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Bar Council of India on Saturday slammed Advocate Prashant Bhushan over his controversial remarks on Judges of the Supreme Court and said that no one has the authority to "ridicule" Supreme Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhushan criticized recent apex court decisions in cases like Zakia Jafri and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) while speaking at the webinar organised by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC).

In a press statement, BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra alleged that people like Bhushan "are misusing the fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression" and indulging in an anti-India tirade.

He has crossed all the limits, Mishra added.

He not only criticized and used filthy, demeaning words for our Judges of the Supreme Court but also exposed himself by uttering that by doing so, he intended to deter some of the Judges of the apex court, the Chairman added.

For the past few days, the country is finding repeated attacks against our Judges and the Supreme Court, he stated.

Strong Bar does not mean that the Members are at liberty to abuse or utter anything against the sitting or former Judges, he further stated. (ANI)

