Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday lashed out at stand-up artist Kunal Kamra over his new parody song over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said he has crossed all limits, and now it's time to give him 'Prasad.'

The Shiv Sena leader expressed his outrage and accused Kunal Kamra of repeatedly making objectionable statements about prominent figures, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Supreme Court, and warned that the time for tolerance has ended.

"Kunal Kamra has crossed all limits; the water has gone above the head, and now it's time to give him 'Prasad.' Wherever he's hiding, we will drag him out. Kamra needs to face the consequences of his actions," said Shambhuraj Desai.

He further added, "Our Shiv Sainiks have already shown their anger by visiting his studio after his first video. Kamra's actions are deliberate, and now it's time for him to get the 'Prasad' of Shiv Sena in our own style. We are MLAs, ministers, but first and foremost, we are Shiv Sainiks, and our patience is running out."

Desai also announced that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised action against Kamra under the law, urging the artist to step forward and face the Shiv Sainiks.

"If Kamra has the courage, he should come out and face us. We will make sure the police find him wherever he's hiding, "Desai challenged.

In his statement, Desai drew a parallel to the practice of third-degree torture, saying, "The police give 'Prasad' to the accused by using tyres; it's time to give the same treatment to Kunal Kamra."

Unfazed by the raging controversy over his "traitor" jab at Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, stand-up artist and comedian Kunal Kamra dropped a new parody song on Wednesday, targeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and accusing the BJP of "tanashahi" (dictatorship).

The video was released by Kamra even as Mumbai police issued him a second summons, rejecting his request for a week's time to appear for questioning. (ANI)

