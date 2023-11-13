Cachar (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): In a joint operation, police and CRPF on Monday recovered a large quantity of explosives and apprehended a person in Assam's Cachar district.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that based on secret information, a team of Cachar district police and 147 Bn CRPF launched a joint operation at Silchar Kalain Road under Kalain police station and apprehended a person.

The security personnel recovered 97 detonators and 96 fuses from his possession, which were concealed in a bag.

The apprehended person was identified as Nazim Uddin (22 years old) of Sundaura village under Kalain police station in Cachar district.

On Sunday (November 12), during checking at the Gumrah police outpost, two vehicles--one truck and one SUV pickup vehicle--were detained and seized-- with one tonne and 20 bags of Burmese supari, respectively, the police said.

The SP of Cachar district said that one person has been apprehended in this regard.

The necessary lawful action is being initiated, the police said.

Earlier on November 10, Assam Police seized a large quantity of Burmese supari (areca nut) and apprehended two people in Hailakandi district.

On the basis of source information, the police team of Lakhinagar police outpost and Lala police station of Hailakandi district conducted a search operation on November 10 at Pachim Kitterbond Part 1 area in the house of 28-year-old Saydul Islam Barbhuiya.

"During the search, the police team recovered and seized 12 sacks of illegal Burmese supari weighing approximately 480 kg, along with a vehicle," a police officer of Hailakandi district said.

Police also apprehended two persons and they were identified as Abul Kalam (48) of Karimganj district and Saydul Islam Barbhuiya (28). (ANI)

