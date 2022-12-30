New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) CRPF Director General (DG) Sujoy Lal Thaosen has been given the additional charge of the post of the Border Security Force (BSF) DG following retirement of incumbent Pankaj Kumar Singh on December 31, a government order said Friday.

Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Rajasthan cadre, will complete his 1.4 year long tenure as the BSF chief after he took charge on August 31 last year.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Thaosen is Singh's batchmate from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and according to an order issued by the Union home ministry, he will hold the "additional charge" of BSF DG till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The handing over of the charge between the two officers will be done after noon on Saturday after Singh reviews a farewell parade of the force and gives away service medals to some BSF personnel at a camp of the force here in the morning.

Pankaj Kumar Singh's BSF appointment last year had created a history where a son and father held the top post of a paramilitary force in the country.

His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959-batch, Prakash Singh, also headed the BSF as its DG from June, 1993 to January, 1994.

Prakash Singh is considered an architect of police reforms in the country. He had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment following which the government started giving a fixed tenure of two years at least to the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, foreign secretary, the RAW chief and the Union home secretary.

The about 2.65 lakh personnel strong BSF guards over 6,300 km of Indian boundary with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country.

