New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force was allegedly shot by a constable on Monday over a tiff in southeast Delhi, police said.

“On Monday at 7.20 pm, information was received from Batra Hospital regarding one head constable Vakil Singh (37) being shot by a constable at the CRPF camp,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 80 Sheep Crushed to Death by Goods Train While Crossing Railway Track in Palamu District.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Singh was allegedly shot by constable Aman Kumar (28).

Pandey added that Singh was under treatment and necessary action will be taken in the matter.

Also Read | South Delhi Municipal Corporation Bans Cross-Gender Massage at Spa, Massage Centres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)