Jaraikela (Jharkhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, and another was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Saturday, officials said.

"One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in IED blast, while CRPF jawan is undergoing the treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans were injured during anti-naxal operations in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Jaraikela. The incident took place under the Jaraikela police station, wherein both the jawans have been airlifted and evacuated to Ranchi for better treatment, police officials said.

As they were evacuated and transferred to Ranchi, the condition of both the Jawans was learnt to be stable.

"Two CRPF jawans injured in an IED blast during an anti-naxal operation under Jaraikela police station limits. Both are being evacuated and airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. Their health condition are said to be stable", Chaibasa police said in a statement. (ANI)

