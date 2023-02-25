Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) A CRPF personnel breathed life into a man having a cardiac arrest by performing timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), an official from the federal police department said.

Also Read | Indian Navy’s All Women Car Rally Flagged by Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

According to CRPF public relations officer (PRO), a Srinagar resident Wasim Raza Wani, who serves in the power department at Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district suffered cardiac arrest near Kandizal Jhelum Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

He said an alert Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed on the national highway guard duty saved Wani's life by performing CPR on him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh is Number One in Implementing Schemes, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

He also gave Wani first aid medicine by virtue of which he was stabilised.

After saving his life, the personnel sent Wani to a hospital for further treatment, the PRO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)