Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): A sniffer dog of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed while his handler suffered injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by Naxals in Gumla district on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Jharkhand police, the sniffer dog named 'Drone' was a male Belgian Shepherd and was deployed in 203 CoBRA of CRPF.

The police said his selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten and will always be remembered as an act of valour.

"In an unfortunate incident, a sniffer dog belonging to 203 CoBRA, CRPF was martyred in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast triggered by Maoists during an operation in Gumla district," the police said.

The dog had participated in 83 operations in almost all parts of Jharkhand.

"One of his great achievements was on April 7, 2016, in the Parasnath area where he found four containers of 40 kgs explosive each. That also contained detonators, cortex, mobile phone, walky-talky, GPS which helped in avoiding any mishap and saved valuable lives," it said.

"His selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten and will always be remembered as an act of valour. Shaheed Drone was cremated with a guard of honour and as per laid down procedure of the force," the police said. (ANI)

