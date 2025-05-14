Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) illuminated in the colours of the tricolour to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor(Photo/X@RailMinIndia)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Maharashtra's Mumbai illuminated in the colours of the tricolour to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) illuminated in the colours of the tricolour to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. Central Railway salutes the armed forces"

The Railway's Heritage Building at Mumbai also illuminated in Tiranga hues, to pay tribute to Operation Sindoor and to the sacrifice of our Armed Forces.

In a post on X, Ministry of Railways said, "The Railway's Heritage Building at Mumbai glows in Tiranga hues, a proud tribute to Operation Sindoor and a shining salute to the valour and sacrifice of our Armed Forces."

On Tuesday, emphasising that India's Lakshman Rekha against terrorism is now crystal clear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if there is another terror attack, India will respond and it will be a decisive response.

PM Modi, who interacted with the brave air warriors and soldiers at Adampur Air Force Station, said every moment of Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the strength of India's armed forces.

The Prime Minister had addressed the nation on Monday on Operation Sindoor which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India also effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

PM Modi said the courage and professionalism of India's air warriors and soldiers in protecting our nation are commendable.

The Prime Minister said that 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is not just a slogan, it is the oath of every soldier who puts his life at stake for the honour and dignity of his country.

"Operation Sindoor is a trinity India's policy, intent, and decisive capability. When the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters was wiped away, we crushed the terrorists in their hideouts. The masterminds of terror now know that raising an eye against India will lead to nothing but destruction," he said.

"We have to remain constantly alert, we have to be prepared. We have to keep reminding the enemy that this is a new India. This India wants peace, but, if humanity is attacked, then this India also knows very well how to destroy the enemy on the war front," he added. (ANI)

