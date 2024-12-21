New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has announced a campaign titled "Bangladeshi Goods, Quit India" in response to the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by the CTI.

The campaign is set to commence next week at Kashmiri Gate Market in Delhi and will expand to over 100 markets across the city. Additionally, the CTI plans to launch another campaign, "Bangladeshi Rohingya, Quit Delhi."

Vinay Narang, president of Asia's and India's largest auto parts market association at Kashmiri Gate, stated that all business dealings with Bangladesh have been suspended for a month.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of CTI, the apex traders' organisation in Delhi, along with president Subhash Khandelwal, expressed the business community's anger over the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The CTI has called for the Indian government to implement economic measures to pressure the Bangladeshi government into halting these atrocities. The organisation also warned that if the attacks persist, traders across Delhi and India would cease all trade with Bangladesh.

In 2023-24, India and Bangladesh conducted trade worth over Rs 1.18 lakh crore, with India exporting goods valued at Rs 13.8 billion to Bangladesh. Despite this, the CTI has decided to suspend all trade with Bangladesh for a month.

Brijesh Goyal compared this move to India's economic boycott of China, which he claimed resulted in a satisfactory resolution of border disputes. He stressed the importance of similar economic pressure on Bangladesh to end the atrocities against Hindus. (ANI)

