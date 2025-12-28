Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tripura Minister for Industry & Commerce, Jail and Welfare of OBC, Santana Chakma, on Sunday expressed deep grief and strongly condemned the death of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who succumbed to injuries after being brutally attacked by a group of miscreants in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on December 9.

Minister Chakma said that Angel Chakma, a resident of the Pecharthal area in Tripura, succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Chakma described the incident as extremely painful and disturbing, demanding strict punishment for those responsible.

"As you know, Angel Chakma, who belongs to my area at Pecharthal, was brutally assaulted in Dehradun and later succumbed to her injuries. We demand strong punishment for the culprits," the Minister stated.

She further stated that the "Tripura Chief Minister has already spoken to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and five people have already been arrested, of whom two are minors."

"CM is regularly monitoring this matter & we want the culprits who destroyed such a lovely family to be punished duly. Besides the Tripura CM, I am also looking into this matter," Santana Chakma added.

On Saturday, Tripura CM said that he spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the tragic death of a student.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "Spoke with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami Ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on 9th December and later he expires at Graphic Era Hospital."

The Chief Minister said that during his conversation with Pushkar Singh Dhami, he was informed that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. He added that further investigation is underway and assured that justice would be delivered.

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister informed me that, in connection with the case, five accused have already been arrested. Further investigation is underway, and he has assured that justice will be delivered," the post further read.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack on two students from Tripura in Dehradun, in which one of them later succumbed to his injuries, police said. (ANI)

