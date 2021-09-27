Coimbatore, Sept 27 (PTI): The custody of a lieutenant in the Indian Air Force (IAF), charged with raping a woman officer, was extended till September 30 by a Mahila Court here on Monday.

The flight lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh, belonging to Chattisgarh, was arrested by the city police on Sunday based on a complaint from the officer that she was raped while sleeping after taking pills for some injury.

The incident took place about 15 days ago, she said adding that she approached the police after the IAF authorities did not take action on her complaint.

When Harmukh was produced before the court, the IAF filed a petition seeking to hand him over to it for a court martial as the city police cannot investigate and arrest under civilian law. But, the police said they would continue their investigation since the IAF did not act on the complaint from the woman even after 15 days. Harmukh and the woman were part of training e in the IAF Administrative College in the city.

