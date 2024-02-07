Mumbai [India], February 7: On February 7, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs officials seized 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore from Indian nationals across five different cases at Mumbai Airport, said customs officials on Wednesday. Gold was concealed on the body, in the clothes worn, mobile charger, purse, hair dryer and corner piping of check in-bag of 5 accused, revealed customs officials. West Bengal: BSF Foils Huge Smuggling Bid; Smuggler Arrested With Over Rs 3 Crore Worth Gold Along India-Bangladesh Border

Earlier, officials of Mumbai Customs said they had seized 1997.96 grams of smuggled gold (12 bars and 5 coins) worth Rs 1.28 crore from one person at Guwahati Railway Station, said customs officials on Monday.

Custom Officials Seize 6.33 Kg Gold

On 6-7 Feb, 24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 6.33 Kg Gold valued at 3.49 Cr from Indian Nationals across 5 different cases. Gold was concealed on the body, in the clothes worn, mobile charger, purse, hair dryer and corner piping of check in bag. pic.twitter.com/A0eJdKZ2iI — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) February 7, 2024

The seized items were concealed inside the waistline of the trousers worn by the accused, according to the customs officials.

