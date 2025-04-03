Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Customs officers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, seized suspected cocaine worth around Rs 17.89 Crore and one passenger was arrested in the case, according to the press release.

"On April 1, based on spot profiling, one passenger who arrived from Nairobi to Mumbai via Doha was intercepted by the Customs Officers at CSMI Airport. During the detailed examination of the baggage, white coloured powdered substance purported to be Cocaine having a net weight of 1789 Grams approximately valued at Rs 17,89,00,000 was recovered from the false cavity of the trolley bag carried by her. The said passenger was arrested under the Provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985," said official in a press release.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 3: Sam Manekshaw, Cobie Smulders, Vikrant Massey and Gabriel Jesus - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 3.

Mumbai Customs said that the passenger had concealed the suspected cocaine powder in a false cavity inside the trolley bag carried by her.

https://x.com/mumbaicus3/status/1907441090170359900

Also Read | Who Is Kamya Mishra? All You Need To Know About Bihar's 'Lady Singham' IPS Officer Who Quit Civil Services at 28.

In a post on X, Mumbai Customs said, "On 01st April 2025, the Customs officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, seized suspected Cocaine of 1.789 Kgs having illicit market value of approx. Rs 17.89 Cr in 01 case. The said contraband was concealed in a false cavity inside trolley bag . One passenger was arrested."

Earlier, Officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, seized 24KT Gold dust weighing 10.430 Kg provisionally v/a Rs 8.47 Cr. across 4 cases.

In a post on X, Mumbai Customs said, "On 13/15, Mar25, Officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, seized 24KT Gold dust weighing 10.430 Kg provisionally v/a Rs.8.47 Cr. across 4 cases. Gold was recovered from airport pvt staff given by transit passenger and during rummaging of garbage bags of Intl. flight. 5 persons arrested."

Earlier, the Mumbai Custom officials said that during March 2 - 5, officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, seized 1.18 kgs of suspected Cocaine having an illicit market value of approximately Rs 11.8 crore which was ingested by a passenger In another case, 93 yrs old pax concealed gold dust weighing 485 grams, provisionally v/a Rs 40 lakhs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)