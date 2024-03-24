Guwahati, Mar 24 (PTI) The customs department has opened a 'Central Control Room' in Guwahati to curb illegal and prohibited activities in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a senior official said on Sunday.

The CCR has been set up with immediate effect, and Customs Superintendent Sanjit Das will be the nodal officer along with two other members.

Also Read | 'An Exceptional Leader': Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Heaps Praise on PM Narendra Modi Following State Visit.

The unit was established as per directions of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) for North East, the official said.

The main purpose of the CCR is to "curb the use of smuggled/contraband goods, narcotics and other illicit articles, which may be used during the election process".

Also Read | Delhi: Four Men Arrested for Killing Two People After Wrongly Identifying Them As Robbers in Ranhola Area, Search On for Real Burglars.

It has been set up for effective control of flying squads and surveillance teams for road and transit checks of vehicles and verification of warehouses, an official notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)