Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Customs officials seized 24K rhodium-plated gold collectively weighing 386 grams at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday.

Gold was concealed in a purse, mobile charger and hairdryer, said Officials of Mumbai Airport Customs.

Earlier in the day, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs officials seized 6.33 kg of gold worth 3.49 crore from Indian nationals across five different cases at Mumbai Airport, said customs officials.

Gold was concealed on the body, in the clothes worn, mobile charger, purse, hair dryer and corner piping of check in-bag of 5 accused, revealed customs officials. (ANI)

