Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Mar 24 (PTI) Hydroponic weed (Ganja) valued at Rs 5.1 crore has been seized from an air passenger here, the Customs department said on Monday.

The recovery was made from the passenger who arrived from Malaysia.

"Based on specific intelligence, Officers of CIU, Trichy recovered and seized 5.155 kg of Hydroponic Weed/Ganja approximately valued at Rs 5.1 crore concealed in checked-in luggage of a passenger," the Trichy Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate said in a social media update.

The passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on March 23 and has been arrested, it said.

