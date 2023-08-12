Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Hyderabad Customs in four separate cases foiled a smuggling racket, arrested four passengers and seized eight kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 4.86 crore at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday, officials said.

According to Customs officials, "In a meticulously coordinated operation, on the basis of specific intelligence, Hyderabad Customs officers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have intercepted 4 passengers and seized a total of 8 kgs of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 4.86 crore on August 12, 2023."

The officials said that in the first case, an amount of 2 Kg of cut gold bars valued at Rs 1,21,34,000 was found concealed in the trousers of a passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

Similarly, in the second case an amount of 1.78 Kg of cut gold bars, valued at Rs 1,08,81,165 had been discreetly hidden within the clothing of a passenger that arrived on the same flight as the first case from Bangkok.

In the third case, gold in the paste form valued at Rs 1,31,77,524 was recovered from a passenger that arrived from Sharjah, said officials.

In the same manner, in the fourth case, 2.05 Kg gold in the form of paste valued at Rs 1,24,31,283 was found concealed in the undergarments of a passenger that arrived from Dubai.

Accordingly, a total of 8 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 4.86 crores was seized and all the four accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, stated officials.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress. (ANI)

