Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Customs officials intercepted a passenger coming from Dunai at Kochi airport and seized gold worth Rs 33 lakh.

On the basis of intelligence developed by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), officers of AIU Kochi batch intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi Airport by flight IX 434 on Tuesday

Also Read | Cycle Tracks in Mumbai Difficult Due to Space Constraints, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

During the examination of the said passenger, foreign origin gold (Compound) in the form of four capsules was found concealed in his rectum.

The seized gold was 902 grams (exp quantity: 767 gm) valued at Rs 33.57 lakh, said officials.

Also Read | Umar Khalid To Remain in Jail As Delhi High Court Dismisses His Bail Plea in Northeast Delhi Riots Case.

The passenger's name was Ansar who is a native of Malappuram district.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)