Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Wednesday that a world-class bus terminal will be built at Khannagar in Cuttack and named after Subhash Chandra Bose, marking the revolutionary's 125th birth anniversary.

He said the bus terminal will be built at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

Besides a terminal building and regular bus-bays, there will be space for local and Mo Bus services, a repairing and maintenance block, and parking space for four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws.

Facilities such as passenger waiting room, food court, cloakroom, ticket booking room, e-vehicles charging point, rooftop rainwater conservation and solar panel system will be available.

The Cuttack Ring-Road will be extended for another 2 km to connect the terminal.

Patnaik said that the terminal will have space for 180 buses and have an integrated information management system, keeping in view the convenience of the commuters.

A special kiosk on the life of Bose will be set up, and different motifs and paintings will be installed to propagate his ideals, the chief minister said.

Cuttack is the birthplace of Bose, who did his schooling and completed college education in the city.

The inter-state bus terminal will have a built-up area of 11,000 sq.m.

Around two acres adjoining the terminal will be reserved for the development of a commercial complex on the public private partnership mode, an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)