Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 5 (ANI): CV Ananda Bose on Thursday resigned from the post as West Bengal Governor after sending his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor confirmed the development to ANI.

"Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post and has sent his resignation letter to the President of India," the OSD to the Governor said.

As this happened, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the sudden resignation of CV Ananda Bose as the Governor, and said she was not consulted regarding the appointment of his successor, RN Ravi.

"I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal," Banerjee said on X.

"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," she said.

Banerjee said that the Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of states.

"Union Home Minister just informed me that RN Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States," the West Bengal added.

The comes ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the polling schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry following the conclusion of the panel's visit to West Bengal. (ANI)

