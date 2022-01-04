Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said cyber crime police stations will be opened in every district of the state to check the rising cyber crime.

"Trained staff will be deployed in cyber crime police stations so that quick action can be implemented. Apart from this, IT professionals will also be appointed in these cyber stations, for which the work of creating posts will be done soon," the minister said.

The decision was taken at a review meeting held by Vij with senior officers of the Home and Police departments here, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the minister was apprised by officials that till December, cyber helpdesks had been set up at all police stations across the state. Apart from this, cyber crime police stations were earlier set up in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula commissionerate districts.

Vij directed the officers to install HD/night-vision CCTV cameras in every city, including at railway stations, bus stands, markets and other important places in crowded areas to help curb crime.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Rajeev Arora; Director General of Police P K Agrawal; Additional Directors General of Police A S Chawla, O P Singh and Shrikant Jadhav, were among those who attended the meeting.

