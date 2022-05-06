Faridabad, May 6 (PTI) A Cyber Crime team of the Faridabad police has arrested eight people, including three foreign nationals and a woman, for allegedly duping over 1,500 people by befriending them on Facebook with fake ID, officials said on Friday. After befriending their targets, the gang members purportedly used to send them gifts from abroad and trick them into parting money on the pretext of paying custom duty and taxes for those gifts, they said.

The police also recovered Rs 1.39 lakh cash, 40 mobile phones, 37 SIM cards, 40 bank passbook, 49 bank cheque books, 50 ATM cards, 11 Aadhar cards, six PAN cards, three passports and a computer with printer from their possession. While the cvash was seized as the crime proceed, other artcles were confiscated objects to commit the fraud, Faridabad's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarter) Nitish Aggarwal said.

They had used the computer and printer to change addresses and other details in Aadhar cards, he said. “The arrested accused included Nigeria nationals Gabriel and Kingsley and Ghana national Godwin,” he said adding Godwin's visa had expired in February 2021 while that of Kingsley had expired 10 months ago.

He identified the arrested woman as Yurtingla Warong alias Mummi, a Manipur native who lived in Delhi.

Other arrested accused are Harish and Firoz Ansari from Mumbai, Rajkumar alias Raju and Safar Uddin from Noida and Sushil Tiwari from Delhi. The gang was busted on a complaint of Faridabad resident Ram Kishore who had said he had been duped Rs 7.39 lakh last December by the gang.

A team led by Inspector Basant Kumar, the Cyber Crime police station's SHO, probed the case and busted the gang, Aggarwal said.

The team first nabbed Godwin on March 26 and he revealed names of other gang members and all eight were arrested subsequently, he said.

All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody after their interrogation, the DCP added. “The gang members confessed to be involved in 1,548 cases of cybercrime across the country in which highest 441 cases pertain to Uttar Pradesh, 150 of Rajasthan, 149 of Telangana, 147 of Delhi, 101 of Maharashtra and 30 of Haryan,” the DCP said, adding the concerned police stations are being informed of the arrests.

