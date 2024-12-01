Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Cyclonic Storm Fengal on Sunday began crossing the coast of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to the region.

According to the latest updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclonic Storm Fengal is expected to move west-southwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry. The storm is expected to maintain a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph over the next hour.

After making landfall, Cyclone Fengal is forecasted to move west-southwestwards and gradually weaken into a deep depression within the next six hours.

Meanwhile, people living in nearby areas have been shifted to relief camps near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district, in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.

Earlier, as Cyclone Fengal began making landfall, Puducherry and several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rain and gusty winds, disrupting road and air services and affecting normal life.

"The Cyclonic Storm 'FENGAL' [pronounced as FEINJAL] over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours and was centred at 1730 IST today, November 30, 2024, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 80.3°E. It was located approximately 40 km from the coast, 50 km south-southeast of Mahabalipuram, 60 km east-northeast of Puducherry, and 90 km south of Chennai," the IMD stated in a post on X earlier.

"Latest observations indicate that the forward sector of the cyclone's spiral bands has entered land. The storm is expected to move west-southwestwards, crossing the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, within the next 3 to 4 hours," the post updated at 7:30 pm added.

Authorities in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu reviewed the situation and implemented precautionary measures.

Puducherry District Collector A Kulothungan stated that the district administration had taken comprehensive steps to prepare for Cyclone Fengal.

"The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to address the impact of Cyclone Fengal," Kulothungan told ANI. "The war room is operational, and relief centres have been established with all necessary arrangements in place. Warning messages have been disseminated, and approximately 4,000 government officials are on duty," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also assessed the preparedness and precautionary measures. He visited the Chennai State Operation Center, accompanied by state ministers KN Nehru and KKSSR Ramachandran.

The Chief Minister interacted with the District Collectors of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other districts via video conferencing to evaluate on-ground conditions. He assured the public that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures.

Addressing the media, CM Stalin said the government had been conducting continuous inspections and taking steps to mitigate the impact.

"The MET Department has warned of continuous rainfall for the next two to three days. The Tamil Nadu government has been conducting inspections and taking precautionary measures. We have received information that the cyclonic storm will cross the coast tonight. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner has been in touch with the District Collectors of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other districts to assess the field conditions. Relief work is underway, and relief camps have been set up to accommodate affected people," CM Stalin said. (ANI)

