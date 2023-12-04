New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on Monday to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over cyclone 'Michaung' and assured all possible support from the Central government.

In separate telephonic conversations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Home Minister took stock of the situation in these states about relief and rescue measures as well as other steps to ensure no loss of lives and minimise the damage from the impending cyclone.

Shah also spoke to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister about the heavy rainfall in Chennai, where the Madras Unit of the Indian Army is rescuing people from Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam, which are affected by the rainfall and massive waterlogging.

"Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @mkstalin Ji and Puducherry CM Shri N. Rangasamy Ji. Took stock of the measures taken to tackle the challenging weather conditions caused by the Cyclone Michaung. Assured them of all the necessary assistance from the Modi Government to secure lives. Adequate deployment of the NDRF has already been made and additional teams are ready for further assistance," Shah posted on 'X'.

In another post on 'X', Shah said: "Had a discussion with the Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Ji about the preparations concerning the potential landfall of Cyclone Michaung. Saving the lives of citizens has been our priority. The central govt is braced to provide all the necessary assistance to Andhra Pradesh. NDRF is already deployed and more teams are on standby to mobilize as needed."

Shah spoke earlier as cyclone 'Michaung', as per Chennai Regional Meteorological Director Balachandran, lies about 100 km from East-North East of Chennai.

"In the last 6 hours, it has moved at a speed of 10 km/hr and it's expected to move in the northwest direction. An intensified to severe cyclonic storm is expected by 4 p.m. today. Further, it will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore-Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 p.m. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts," Balachandran told ANI.

As per the IMD, the cyclone is expected to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts this forenoon.

Speaking to ANI Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department, said that 'Michaung' is a severe cyclonic storm which lies 90km northeast of Tamil Nadu's Chennai. "It will move parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast. The windspeed along Andra Pradesh will become 90-100kmph from today. We have given fishermen to not venture into the sea till Dec 6. Red alert issued for north coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and Yanam."

The Tamil Nadu government earlier requested private companies and establishments in four districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu to allow their employees to work from home on December 5 (Tuesday) as much as possible due to heavy rains and their impact.

In the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting on Sunday, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised that states concerned must take up all necessary precautionary measures in the backdrop of the latest forecast by IMD.

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Puducherry and the Special Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh, had also apprised the committee of the preparatory measures being taken.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stated that its 21 teams were deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, and eight additional teams were kept in reserve. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy, along with ships and aircraft are also kept on standby. (ANI)

