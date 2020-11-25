Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): In view of Cyclone Nivar, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said state-wide public holiday will continue till November 26 in 13 districts of the state.

"Due to Cyclone Nivar, the statewide public holiday to continue till November 26 in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur," said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

While giving the update on the position of the cyclone earlier today, S Balachandran, Head, South Zone of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Cyclone Nivar is likely to touch the coast of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu soon.

"The cyclone is currently 190 kilometres southeast of Puducherry. It is moving at about 11 kilometres per hour in the northwest direction across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. At the time of crossing Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coast by the end of the day today, wind speed will be around 120-130 kilometres per hour gusting to 145 kilometres per hour," said Balachandran.

"As far as the post-landfall outlook is concerned, even after landfall, the cyclone intensity is likely to continue for about 6 hours and gradually weaken. Under the influence of this system, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in most places, and extremely heavy rainfall in few places tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority in its weather forecast said that Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tirupati, Vellore, Ranipettai, and Nagapattinam districts will be affected by the cyclone. (ANI)

