New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning.

In an official statement issued today, the IMD said, "The Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 0230 hours IST of today, May 16, 2021 over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 72.7°E, about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 870 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan)."

"It is very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northnorthwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning."

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Kerala with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 16 and heavy rain at isolated places on May 17.

It also said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most places in Karnataka (coastal and adjoining Ghat districts) and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 16.

The IMD further predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Konkan and Goa and adjoining ghat areas on May 16 and heavy rain at isolated places on May 17 over north Konkan.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places in Gujarat is very likely to commence over coastal districts of Saurashtra from May 16 afternoon, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch and Diu and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 17 on May 18.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Rajasthan on May 18 and over Rajasthan on May 19," the IMD said.

The IMD further warned that the sea condition over eastcentral Arabian Sea will be very high to phenomenal on May 16 and over northeast Arabian Sea on May 17 and 18.

"Sea conditions will be very rough to High along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts on May 16. It is very likely to be very rough to High along and off south Gujarat coast from May 17 morning and very high to phenomenal from May 17 midnight," it said.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from May 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review the preparedness of states and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone 'Tauktae'.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

