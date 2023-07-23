Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A National Security Guard (NSG) team on Sunday arrived at the restaurant in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla where an explosion took place that left one person dead and 9 others injured.

NSG team reached Shimla’s Middle Bazaar restaurant on Sunday morning to inspect the incident site.

The police said they had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. “Following suspicious activity related to the case, a team of Central Investigation Agency, NSG, reached Shimla to inspect the spot”, the police said.

According to the police, on July 18 evening around 7.30 PM, there was a big blast in a restaurant just below Mall Road in Shimla.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

